The Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE) has reopened, and visitors can experience three new exhibitions in the newly expanded space.

The museum reopened on June 11 following a four-month closure due to construction as the museum incorporated new space into the existing museum floor plan while also expanding the museum’s footprint for its other galleries and providing new museum lighting on the first floor.

The OJMCHE, located at 724 NW Davis Street in Portland, explores the legacy of the Jewish experience in Oregon, teaches the enduring and universal relevance of the Holocaust, and provides opportunities for intercultural conversations.

