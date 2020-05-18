The City of Columbia City has entered its Phase I re-opening for City buildings, which were closed to the public pursuant to Mayor Casey Wheeler’s Emergency Declaration for the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic.
Effective Monday May 18, both Columbia City Hall and the Columbia City Public Works Shop are re-opened to the public on a modified basis. City Hall will be able to allow two visitors at time in the front counter/lobby area and the Public Works Shop will be able to allow one visitor at a time into its facility.
Social distancing measures, appropriate Personal Protective (PPE), sanitizing materials, and COVID-19 informational/warning materials are in place at Columbia City Hall and the Columbia City Public Works Shop.
The Columbia City Community Hall remains closed to rentals at this time, with the exception of the Columbia County Justice Court system which will return to operations as they are scheduled. Full use of the Columbia City Community Hall is expected, at this time, to resume upon the granting of Phase II re-openings of City buildings.
