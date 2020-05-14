Columbia County’s plan to re-open has been approved by Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority, according to a release this morning from the Columbia County Economic Team.
"For what it means to you and your business, check the guidelines, directives, restrictions and recommendations on our web page smallbizhub or coronavirus.oregon.gov, the CCXET release reads.
Brown has scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference to outline what counties have been approved to reopen under the state's guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and prevention measures needed.
The Chronicle will be following Brown's news conference and will report details following the event.
Watch live at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jIn4jbDckk&feature=youtu.be
Columbia County release
The Columbia County COVID-19 Reopening Framework Plan (Resolution 42-2020) was officially approved by the State of Oregon on Wednesday, May 13 and the county can begin Phase 1 of reopening beginning on Friday, May 15.
In Phase 1, Columbia County can begin the limited reopening of the following sectors under specific guidelines and encouraged social distancing:
• Restaurants and bars for sit-down service: Requirements include six feet of social distancing; a limit of groups in number to 10 or fewer; food and drink consumption must end by 10 p.m.; and workers are required to wear masks.
For more information on the reopening requirements for restaurants and bars, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2342B.pdf
• Personal service providers (such as barbers, salons, and massage therapists): Requirements include social distancing; appointment-only; and a personal protective equipment and customer list.
For more information on the reopening requirements for personal service providers, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2342F.pdf
• Shopping centers and malls: Requirements include arranging common area settings to maintain six feet of social distancing; determining maximum occupancy to maintain best social distancing practices; and posting signs to discourage groups from congregating.
For more information on the reopening requirements of shopping centers and malls, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2342G.pdf
• Gyms and fitness centers: Requirements include a maximum gathering limit; social distancing; and sanitation. Additional guidance is forthcoming from the State.
• In-person gatherings: Up to 25 people, travel restrictions still apply
"I want to be clear that reopening does not come without risks," Governor Kate Brown stated in her approval letter. "With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase. The contact tracing, testing and personal protective equipment requirements that were part of the conditions for reopening will be essential to mitigate the transmission increase."
The responsibility to adhere to these reopening guidelines will remain with the business owners. The County urges all local business owners to consider the safety of their customers and their part in the ongoing battle to keep transmission rates low. After 21 days of compliance in Phase 1, Columbia County may be allowed to move into Phase 2, which will further loosen restrictions.
Moving forward, the Board of Columbia County Commissioners has enlisted the Department of Public Health and Department of Emergency Management to continue to work through the response to COVID-19 and are actively looking towards our community’s recovery from this pandemic.
"Our goal is simple," Della Graham, Resilience and Community Preparedness Coordinator said. "We want to ensure that all geographic areas of Columbia County are given a voice and the same opportunities to recover."
For more information on economic relief and resources, visit https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/PublicHealth/EconomicRelief
For more information on the State's reopening plan, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19
