As Oregon Governor Kate Brown works to define the states's framework to reopen society and the economy, she is reaching out to health experts, as well as business, industry, retail leaders and others.
At the local level, Columbia County Public Health Administrator Michael Paul said it will be important to reduce the number of active COVID-19 cases as close to zero as possible before reopening occurs. He said that would mean conducting robust testing, tracing and developing isolation strategies for those who do have the virus.
“We received PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) from the state, and distributed it to the local partners, local health care facilities and EMS providers,” Paul said, adding that the county must also identify appropriate locations for COVID-19 case quarantine and isolating individuals who might need treatment.
Columbia County Public Health will also utilize a nurse to help increase the county's investigative capacity. The nurse had been initially hired to support the county's new communicable disease program, but due to the COVID-19 situation, she will now take on other duties.
“We’re going to be receiving, working on increasing our testing capacity,” Paul said.
While many private clinics, such as Legacy Health Clinic in St. Helens and OHSU clinic in Scappoose receive testing through their own health systems, Columbia County will be helping Columbia Pacific Community Care and other community health services to see if they can give them more test kits.
“That’s working with local health clinics and labs, health care clinics, just early identification of cases," Paul said. "Any contacts who develop symptoms can go very quickly for testing."
Because so many Columbia County residents go to other counties for hospital-level care, regular care and many other services, “Continued cooperation with the lead state agencies, health systems and other counties is very important,” Paul said.
Columbia County has to be prepared for a surge of new COVID-19 cases after reopening because so many residents travel outside of the county frequently, according to Paul.
“To make sure that we can complete investigations," he said, "we will add public health staff and collaborate closely with local health care agencies. Our ability to control outbreaks increases when we have staff available to complete thorough investigations and trace close contacts of positive cases."
Paul said the county public health department is reviewing its current investigative capacity and will work with state and regional agencies to determine if it needs to further increase testing capacity.
“As the state and region reopens, we will follow regional, state and federal public health recommendations aimed at prevention and control of new outbreaks, such as continued physical distancing, use of masks, isolation of symptomatic individuals and practicing hygiene,” Paul said.
As of April 15, Columbia County Health officials reported 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no deaths, 396 people tested negative and five people have recovered.
COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 64, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The OHA also reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, April 16 bringing the state total to 1,736.
