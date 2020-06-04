As Oregon moves slowly toward a more normal economy and social setting under the governor's reopening framework, Columbia County is one of 26 that will enter Phase 2 of the reopening.
Fourteen of the counties reopen on Friday, June 5. Columbia County and 11 others enter Phase 2 Saturday, June 6. Tillamook County is set to enter Phase 2 Monday, June 8. See the attached Oregon Health Authority county list.
Phase 2 allows Columbia County to begin can begin limited reopening of the following sectors under specific guidelines and encouraged social distancing.
Recreational sports
General requirements include prohibiting staff and players who exhibit COVID-19 like symptoms from entering the premises, closing water fountains except for those designed to refill water bottles without contact between the bottle and fountain, and ensuring facility ventilation systems operate properly.
For a complete list of requirements, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2351E.pdf
Venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, and arcades:
General requirements include closing water fountains except those to fill water bottles in a contact-free manner, posting signs to require physical distancing throughout the facility, and providing handwashing stations or hand sanitizer throughout the facility.
For a complete list of requirements, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2351D.pdf
Swimming pools:
General requirements include prohibiting workers with any COVID-19 like symptoms from entering the premises, prohibiting visitors with any symptoms associated with COVID-19, and posting clear signs listing COVID-19 symptoms.
For a complete list of requirements, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2351C.pdf.
Social, civic, and faith-based gatherings:
General requirements still include limiting gatherings based on venue capacity.
For a complete list of requirements, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2351G.pdf
Indoor and outdoor entertainment facilities:
General requirements include limiting gatherings based on venue capacity, implementing physical distancing measures, thorough cleaning practices, and ending all facility activities by 10 p.m.
For a complete list of requirements, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2351A.pdf
Bars and restaurants may remain open until midnight:
Determining maximum occupancy to maintain physical distancing requirements will still be required, as well as ensuring tables are spaced at least six feet apart.
For a complete list of requirements, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2351B.pdf
Some additional in-office work:
Remote work is still strongly recommended
“I want to be clear that moving to Phase 2 comes with increased risk,” Governor Kate Brown stated in her approval letter to Columbia County. “With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase. You should be proud of the work done thus far by your local public health department to test, track, and isolate new cases of COVID-19. That work has made it possible for your county to move to the next phase.”
The responsibility to adhere to these reopening guidelines will remain with the business owners. Columbia County officials urges all local business owners to consider the safety of their customers and their part in the ongoing battle to keep transmission rates low.
Phase 2 is the last full phase of reopening until there is a widely available treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19.
The Columbia County Public Health Department will continue to closely monitor the six public health indicators established by the Oregon Health Authority to many any increase in new cases that may arise moving forward.
“Maintaining a culturally responsive and robust contact tracing system, as well as an effective testing and isolation strategy, will be key to containing any potential spread of the virus,” Brown said.
The Phase 2 reopening requirements
include, established adequate testing and contact tracing, see a declining disease prevalence, and have a sufficient personal protection equipment supply.
According to the latest figures on the Columbia County Health Department's COVID-19 website, the county's virus case count remains at 16 with no deaths associated with the coronavirus.
For more information about Oregon's reopening plan, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19.
