Operators of the Eisenschmidt Pool, at 1070 Eisenschmidt Lane in St. Helens, expect to reopen the covered facility on June 22.
The community pool has been closed since March 16 following the state Stay Home restrictions to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before the March closure, the pool offered a variety of services, including swimming lessons, aerobic classes, lap swim, water walking, recreation swim, rentals, and swim team practice opportunities. Average attendance during the summer had been 300 to 500 people daily.
Pool general manager Anne Scholz said under the state’s Phase 2 reopening framework, there will be specific pool requirements, guidelines and limitations at the pool.
“Only Columbia County residents will be allowed to use facility,” Scholz said. “We will allow one swimmer per lane in the big pool and four maximum in the small pool,” she said. “Swimmers must maintain six feet distance.”
Face masks are recommended while out of the pool water. Locker rooms and showers are closed, but there is an on-deck shower available for rinsing. Restrooms will be open. Swimmers must come in their suits and leave in their suits.
The pool hours are 6 a.m.-10 a.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Only lap swim and water walking only allowed. The cost is $5 per person. First come first serve or pre-paid non refundable reservations.
“The schedule may change weekly,” Scholz said. “More hours and programs will be added as we can. Be patient as we are learning too.”
Scholz said during the closure, crews were able to maintain the water chemicals and monitor the functioning of all boilers and heaters/fans and other equipment. Massive cleaning of the facility has also taken place.
“We discovered a pipe hole after the city called and informed us we were using way more water than normal and since we were closed that raised a flag on their end.,” Scholz said.
Crews isolated the three filter pits separately and discovered filter number one lost all its water in four hours.
“The city generously donated a vacuum truck to help suck out six feet of sand and gravel,” she said. “We dismantled the laterals and discovered a large hole in our underground six inch pipe. We decided to abandon the underground pipe and filled, waterproofed and sealed the pit and rebuild the six inch pipe with laterals above ground. We are currently adding back rock, pea gravel and sand carefully. We expect to begin circulation this week.”
Scholz said with the unexpected COVID-19 closure the pool crew completed many projects that would normally take place during the facility’s September closure.
“So at this time we do not expect to have to close during that time,” she said.
Scholz said the forced pandemic closure has resulted in a significant financial drain at the pool.
“We are mainly funded by the citizens of St. Helens property taxes, however we rely heavily on our spring and summer busy season to balance our budget,” Scholz said. “We lost our Scappoose school lesson income this year as schools closed ,which is a big part of our spring income. “
The city-approved pool budget this year is $726,100, which is $80,500 lower than last year’s budget, according to Scholz, who said she, as general manager, the pool’s finance manager and the single lead staff member declined their cost of living raise to help the district financially.
“We will have a tight year but hope for the best,” Scholz said.
The pool reopening will also see a smaller staff to begin and maintain the limited operations.
“Before the closure we had 22 staff,” she said. “All but three were laid off. We will reopen with five to start.”
Scholz said despite the challenges, she and her staff remain positive.
“We understand how much the community wants the pool opening with a regular schedule, including lessons and public swim, however we have to follow guidelines and must open slowly with caution,” Scholz said. “Please understand we want nothing more than to get our entire staff hired back and get the public back in the water to teach safety and provide recreation. We are doing everything we can to get there.”
For more information, call Eisenschmidt Pool at 503-397-2283.
