In a morning news conference on Tuesday, April 14, Oregon Governor Kate Brown is expected to introduce her framework for reopening Oregon.
Brown's announcement follows the Western states COVID-19 agreement released on Monday. Brown will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor's Medical Advisory Panel.
The Chronicle will be monitoring the news conference with details to follow the event.
