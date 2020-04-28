State Rep. Brad Witt is inviting the public to an evening electronic meeting to discuss reopening Oregon's economy.
In a release, Witt said Governor Kate Brown's staff will participate in the virtual town hall.
To join the meeting, register here: https://bit.ly/2VHi1ax
Witt represents Oregon House District 31. He may be reached at
Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
Phone: 503-986-1431
Capitol Building Address: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
