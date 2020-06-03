Operators of the Scappoose Goodwill are preparing to reopen the store this week.
Wednesday and Thursday, June 3 and 4 - Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW) re-opens additional donation and shopping locations, including the Scappoose facility at 51651 SE 2nd Street.
Other than our two boutiques to reopen, Goodwill on Oak and Goodwill on Boones Ferry, each store has an adjacent donation area. All stores open at 10 AM.
Wednesday the below stores open:
- Griffith Park - 4700 SW Griffith Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005
- Hillsboro - 966 SE Oak Street Hillsboro, OR 97123
- McMinnville - 1371 NE Hwy 99 W, McMinnville, OR 97128
- Oak Grove - 16255 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR 97267
- Goodwill on Oak – 304 Oak Street, Hood River, OR 97031
- Sandy - 37201 Highway 26, Sandy, OR 97055
Thursday the below stores open:
Goodwill on Boones Ferry - 17150 Lower Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Owego, OR 97035
- Clackamas - 9999 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR 97086
- Powell - 9015 SE Powell Blvd. Portland, OR 97266
- Scappoose - 51651 SE 2nd Street Scappoose, OR 97056
- Wilsonville - 8275 Wilsonville Rd Wilsonville, OR 97070
- Woodburn - 948 N Pacific Hwy. Woodburn, OR 97071
- Woodstock - 6125 SE 52nd Ave Portland OR 97206
With this latest round of re-openings, more than 760 Goodwill employees are back on the payroll. Additional locations will reopen incrementally and in accordance with Oregon and Washington State and local directives. Updates are available on https://www.meetgoodwill.org/.
Virtually all GICW free job services programs are funded through the sale of donations; re-opening is crucial to continuing with the mission of providing those services. For more information about the Job Connection program go to https://www.goodwilljobconnection.org.
Given the nature of its donation-based business, extra precautions on top of safety guidelines from the State will be taken. Significant changes include:
All stores have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Store hours are 10 am to 7 pm to allow for enhanced cleaning prior to opening each day. Outlet hours are 8 am to 7pm.
· Outside each store - sanitation wipe stations are available.
· Goodwill is requiring all retail customers to wear a face covering. Outlet customers a face covering and gloves.
· High touch areas will be cleaned every hour, including shopping carts and baskets.
· Register areas will be cleaned following each customer transaction.
· Donated merchandise will be sanitized and quarantined before it’s made available to shoppers.
· To facilitate social distancing, the number of customers allowed into the store at any given time may be limited.
· The dressing rooms (and drinking fountains) will be temporarily unavailable. We will be flexible with our return policy.
· Customers are urged to keep 6 feet from one another and employees.
· Floor decals have been added to the retail floor and aisles have been expanded to make distancing easier with the additional space.
· All employees will wear masks or face guard and gloves. Plexiglas shields have been installed at each register.
· Each location will have a designated Health & Safety monitor to ensure all proper protocols are being consistently followed and maintained.
Donation attendants will be wearing gloves, face masks, and face shields and will now be able to assist you, although we can’t help you remove items them from the car. If it took two people to load the car, you might want the same two to come unload the items. Donations can be placed in bins according to donation type. To help facilitate this process, we ask—to the extent possible—that you separate your items into the following categories:
• Clothing/Linens • Shoes/Accessories • Electronics/Appliances • Housewares
• Books/Media • Other
Please understand that we cannot accept wet items and plan accordingly for weather when you donate. Thank you! We know many of you have been waiting to donate, and we’ve missed your generosity. Our centers may get busy, so we ask for patience with our employees and other donors and that you maintain social distancing at all times. We look forward to seeing you soon!
As of May 15, the following locations opened – Retail stores: Corvallis, Tigard, Salem Superstore Portland Superstore, Halsey, Gresham, Forest Grove, Cornell, Cedar Hills, Baseline, West Salem, Lincoln City, Redmond, Bend, Tillamook, Newberg, The Dalles, Dallas and Albany. Outlet stores - Salem, Airport, Hillsboro and Portland.
The Scappoose Goodwill is located at 51651 SE 2nd Street in Scappoose. You can reached the store at 503-543-2150.
