The South Columbia County Chamber Board announces the resignation of board president Hope Wirta.
Wirta issued the following statement to the Chamber board concerning her resignation.
“As a result of the pandemic and employment to a position outside the county I am unable to give the Chamber of Commerce the time and attention it needs. I have made the difficult decision to step down and remove myself from the chamber board. I am thrilled that the ambassadors and other volunteers are signing up to fill the much needed chamber engagement during this difficult time.”
Wirta has served as board president for the past year-and-a-half. Her resignation follows the Chamber board’s layoff of executive director Chrissy Marquardt on March 31. In a statement released from the board, the layoff was due to a depletion of Chamber funds and an effort to reduce operations until future notice. The layoff was linked COVID-19 impact on local businesses, according to the statement.
Under the guidance of the seven-member board of directors, the Chamber is utilizing it’s Chamber Ambassadors and volunteers to accomplish some of the day-to-day duties, according to a statement from South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board member Dan Rocha.
“Our mission to support businesses through connectivity, resources, education and legislation remains unchanged,” Rocha said. “For example, we held our first virtual coffee and commerce on April 17, 2020. After our community emerges from the challenges from the COVID-19 work shutdown the Chamber board will assess bringing back an Executive Director.”
Rocha said the Chamber is a member-based organization and the budget is dependent solely on the financial support of our members.
“The board is working on a long- term plan to find additional revenue streams in the future, but until then we encourage members who are able to continue their support,” Rocha said. “The Chamber remains dedicated to its mission of supporting local businesses through connectivity, resources, education and legislation.”
Rocha said the Chamber board thanks Wirta for her work and dedication to supporting local businesses in South Columbia County. He said the board is working to fill the vacant position.
The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce serves businesses in Scappoose, Vernonia, St. Helens and Columbia City Oregon through its mission of providing resources, education, connectivity, and legislative advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.