As the discussion on transgender accessibility to public school restrooms continues, the Rainier School District (RSD) is opting for a collaborative approach.
“It’s our belief and commitment that Rainier School District is a place for all students,” RSD Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said. “We’re looking into how to support all students, (which) includes our students of color, LGBTQSIA+ students, and other historically marginalized students.”
Hattrick made the statements as part of his Superintendent Report at the Monday, May 9 school board meeting, addressing concerns submitted by two parents over school restroom use.
“Why are there not a few (restrooms) labeled gender-neutral?” one parent wrote in public comments to the school board. “If I would have went into the boys’ restroom when I attended this very school, I would have been suspended.”
Towards the end of the meeting, school board member Christina Usher asked Hattrick when the concerned parents could expect a resolution from the school board.
“Some of the work is going to be forthcoming,” Hattrick responded. “I don’t know if there will be enough of a heavy lift to present to the board at the June meeting, but once that work starts, I’ll be presenting updates.”
Hattrick also said he is in the final planning stages to develop a council for Equity and Diversity at RSD, which will create a space for staff, students, and parents to continue to “navigate ways in which we support all students.”
State and national debate
In 2016, North Carolina became the first state to enact legislation limiting access to restrooms, locker rooms, and other sex-segregated facilities based on a definition of sex or gender consistent with one’s biological sex, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).
Nineteen other states considered enacting their own “bathroom bills” in response to the North Carolina law, NCSL reports. The South Dakota state legislature passed a so-called bathroom bill in both chambers, but the bill never made it past the governor’s desk.
Other states followed the example of Massachusetts, adopting public accommodation nondiscrimination laws with protections for gender identity.
In an interview with The Chief, Oregon Department of Education (ODE) Communications Director Marc Siegel clarified the official guidance that ODE provides school districts on managing public facility accommodations for gender identity.
“Oregon state law prohibits discrimination in public schools based on gender identity, and Oregon’s 2016 guidance advises that schools should allow students to utilize facilities consistent with their gender identity,” he told The Chief.
Siegel explained the rationale behind the guidelines issued by ODE.
“All students deserve to feel safe in bathrooms,” he said. “Oregon data shows that transgender and gender-expansive students are routinely harassed, bullied, or sexually assaulted at a higher rate than cisgender students in schools.”
Siegel also cited several court cases that ruled in favor of the guidance, such as Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board, in which the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals used Title XI as a basis to uphold the plaintiff’s right to use facilities consistent with their gender identity.
“The guidance recommends that alternative accommodations, such as a single “unisex” bathroom or private changing space(s), should be made available to students who request them but should not be forced upon students or presented as the only option,” Siegel said, adding, “Schools may create individualized safety plans for transgender, non-binary, and other gender-expansive students to address safety concerns a student may have about restroom, locker room, or other facility usage.”
According to Siegel, ODE’s guidelines provide a foundation for “safe and supportive school cultures” and are not to be relied on as legal advice.
Plans to address the restroom policy at RSD won’t likely be presented to the school board until July or August, Hattrick said.
“I plan to reach out to the individuals that did the public comment,” he added.
Rainier School Board meetings are held in the Rainier School District #13 Boardroom, 28168 Old Rainier Road in Rainier, the second Monday of the month. The next board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 13.
