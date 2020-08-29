The results are in from the City of St. Helens Community Input Survey and the biggest area of improvement residents noted is for economic growth in the city.
The growth of the city is one of several takeaways from the survey, which began at the State of the City event on Jan. 11 and closed on Feb. 29. The results of the survey are now public.
St. Helens Government Affairs and Project Support Specialist Rachael Barry briefed city staff on the other takeaways on the survey at a city council work session on Aug. 19.
A memo attached to the survey takeaway presentation notes that city residents have not been surveyed by the city in recent memory. The same memo outlines key areas where the city wanted to know more of residents’ concerns, including community expectations of city leadership, what residents think of city services, whether residents think the city is heading in the right direction, and how residents want to engage with the city government.
The survey was conducted through both electronic and physical methods. A poster with a QR code for residents to participate via phone was made available at all city facilities, on utility bills, on the South County Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, the senior center, and other locations. Participants also accessed the survey through the city’s website, on Facebook, Twitter, a newsletter email list, the St. Helens Recreation Center and the St. Helens School District.
Barry said that 645 people responded, which comprises 5% of the population.
For the areas of improvement, 49% of respondents had negative views on how the city promotes the economic health of the city. There were also noted areas of improvement in managing for future growth in the city, and for city leaders to listen to and inform residents.
During the meeting, Barry said there was an opportunity for the city to lean on its partners to promote the economic health of the city.
“We have a lot of work to do and the city council does know that,” Scholl said. “We encourage people to participate. We do try to do a lot of that on social media. We have a lot of planning that people don’t know about. If they started asking or reviewing, they would know a lot more.”
Barry said popular channels of communication with residents include social media, the local newspapers, the city’s website and newsletters or brochures.
Areas where residents were most satisfied included the quality of police services, with 91% of residents reporting no negative feelings, the St. Helens Public Library, especially the customer service, collection and programs offered, and the recreation program, with Barry reporting residents say that they “feel they get a good value.”
Councilor Ginny Carlson said she would like to sit down with Barry on some of the areas and brainstorm ways to approach some of the takeaways.
Walsh described the survey as a benchmark, that will be more meaningful when done again.
“We’re not really measuring it against anything else, this is really just a first cut,” Walsh said.
