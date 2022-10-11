InRoads Credit Union President/CEO Brooke Van Vleet-Pearson and InRoads Chief Lending Officer Robin Balza will retire in 2023.

Brooke Van Vleet-Pearson

InRoads Credit Union President/CEO Brooke Van Vleet-Pearson.
Robin Balza

InRoads Chief Lending Officer Robin Balza will retire in 2023.

The two represent over 70 years of industry expertise and leadership, according to a release from InRoads.

Van Vleet-Pearson began her credit union career at First Tech Federal Credit Union, quickly working her way into leadership roles, including interim President/CEO. The InRoads Board of Directors hired Van Vleet-Pearson in 2012. With her leadership and insight, the credit union more than doubled in size, from $166 million to over $360 million in assets. In addition, she helped oversee the expansion of the credit union’s charter and name change. Today, InRoads Credit Union, formerly St. Helens Community Credit Union, now serves Columbia, Cowlitz, Clatsop, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.

