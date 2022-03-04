Gov. Kate Brown is accepting applications for the judicial vacancy on the Columbia County Circuit Court created by the planned retirement of Judge Ted E. Grove.
Brown thanked Judge Grove for his dedicated judicial service and said she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Grove’s retirement takes effect April 30.
Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5 p.m. March 25, 2022.
Governor Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.
ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. SB 977, recently passed by the Legislature, creates a new requirement. It amends ORS 3.041 and requires that these vacancies must be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.
Questions regarding the appointment process should be directed to Shevaun Gutridge by emailing shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov, or by calling 503-378-6246.
