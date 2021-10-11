St. Helens Police K-9 Officer Ryder is set to retire in the summer of next year, closing out a career tracking down suspects with charges ranging from felony warrants to robbery and assault.
Ryder’s tracking history
In a police chase, in early August, where a suspect bolted from his vehicle, jumped a fence and attempted to run from officers on Rigdon Road, Ryder was able to track down the suspect leading to his arrest.
Another case unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, July 13. as St. Helens Police officers responded to the report of an assault and robbery occurring on Macarthur Street.
Though police were unable to locate the suspects at the time of the call, later that day officers were dispatched to Maple Street where the robbery suspects were reportedly spotted. St. Helens K-9 Handler Sgt. Jon Eggers deployed K-9 Ryder, and the team successfully tracked the suspects to a wooded area where they were hiding, according to a release from St. Helens Police.
St. Helens Police Chief Brian Greenway said that K-9 officers are especially skilled at navigating dense brush and heavily wooded areas, particularly in St. Helens, and have a keen sense of smell to detect drugs, locate cadavers, or track a missing person or suspect.
According to St. Helens Police, on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 K-9 Ryder conducted a successful track of a suspect Shawn Leroy Crane, 49, who had fled from police on foot at the 500 block of South 9th Street.
K-9 Ryder and his handler were able to successfully track Crane to a residence a block away. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Columbia County Jail on three active warrants.
Suspects are less likely to resist arrest when they spot a K-9 Officer, according to Greenway.
“Knowing that a police canine is on the scene, many suspects will voluntarily surrender without officers having to use any physical force,” said Greenway. “This improves the safety of both our officers and the suspect and is a tool that can be used to deescalate a situation.”
Greenway added that the bond between the officer and the K-9 is also a key enforcement element.
“Just like it’s important for you to have a good relationship with your shift partners, it’s equally important for a police canine handler and their dog to have a good rapport,” Greenway said. “But beyond having a good relationship and respecting one another, it takes additional skill and talent for an officer to be able to work with a canine in a police setting.”
K-9 Training
Ryder is the department’s fifth K-9, welcomed Aug. 23, 2016 following the departure of K-9 Officer Lycos in 2014.
Ryder’s former handler, Officer Brent Thompson and Ryder successfully completed their 10-week training held by the Portland Police Bureau on Dec. 10, 2016. The academy factors in measures of workability, obedience, tracking, and bite work in deciding whether to move a K-9 onto patrol.
Ryder and Thompson were also required to meet all the standards established by the Oregon Police Canine Association (OPCA).
"Ryder is a very special dog and we are lucky to have him. He’s going to do some great things for us. In a very unique way, Ryder is going to help keep our officers safe and make the City of St. Helens a little better for all of us," former St. Helens Police Chief Terry Moss said upon the K-9’s graduation.
K9 Ryder’s current handler Sgt. Jon Eggers was not available to comment for this article. The Chronicle will provide his perspective in a future article.
The St. Helens Police Department brought in Ryder, a purebred German Shepherd, from Vohne Kennels West in California.
Replacing Ryder
The process to replace K-Ryder is in the works.
The cost of on-boarding a K-9 typically costs approximately $25,000, which includes the cost of the dog, training, and certification for the handler and canine, along with necessary equipment, Greenway said. The expenses are applied to the city’s general fund.
“We have requested that the cost to purchase a new police canine be added into next year’s city budget,” said Greenway. “This expense will first need to be approved by the St. Helens Budget Committee and the St. Helens City Council before the police department can start the process of finding a new police canine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.