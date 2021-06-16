The St. Helens library is bucking the curve for most libraries these days.
While many libraries were forced to close during the pandemic, and in general are waning from lack of interest and support, the St. Helens library is open and expanding its programs.
Challenges
For the past year, the St. Helens Library has been offering drive-up window service for patrons looking for a bookish fix.
“I think it’s been a real lifeline for people who had to isolate at home,” said Library Director Margaret Jeffries.
Per state and county guidelines, inside the library was closed for most of the past year as well, but the library recently re-opened for limited browsing. Currently, the library is open during business hours for 35 people to browse at a time. Each room has its own capacity labeled as well.
Still, the return to a physical library experience is a welcome one, said Jeffries. “There are so many people who are glad to have a chance to browse the books.”
But books aren’t the only resource the library offers. The library offers computer services, a space for clubs and groups to gather, online databases, and the occasional guest speaker.
“Libraries are, in many cases, a very central part of the community because they offer a place for people to gather. You wind up being not just a source for knowledge and entertainment but a source for engagement. It’s an extension of our ability to take information that we have and synthesize that for people,” Jeffries explained. “It’s a productive thing because we get to learn from each other. I’m looking forward to the day when we can get back to doing more of that.”
The library made its annual presentation to the city council in May, presented by the library’s board chair Melisa Gaelrun-Maggi. Maggi explained that the library provided much more to the community than a room with books. The library also hosts Nature Buddies, a nature activity program for kids, hosts a genealogy conference (which will run for two days in mid-September), and recently renovated one of the rooms into a Library of Things—a STEM geared portion of the library.
Community engagement
The city councilors praised the library for its efforts to engage the community. “The library didn’t close while others have. It continues to be a powerful incentive for people to come live in our community and invest in our community,” Councilor Birkle said.
Councilor President Morten agreed. “What I really appreciate is the cultural hub that the library represents. It’s a wonderful icon for our community and it reaches out to so many aspects of our culture and does that very well.”
In addition to offering a drive-up window, Jefferies said the library’s social media became a powerful tool for them. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to market the services we have that people may not be aware of,” Jefferies said. In particular, she credited the youth librarian Gretchen Kolderup who made weekly videos with book reading for kids. “Those are resources that people can go back to again and again,” Jefferies explained.
Other fun posts, like a photo of a neighborhood cat that frequently sleeps on top of the library, were also boosts to the library’s online engagement, with the cat post receiving over 11,000 interactions online.
Now that the state is preparing to open back up fully, Jefferies said the library is ready to expand what they have already been doing.
“We added these to the computers, so that the community can come back in and use them,” she said, pointing at new COVID-19-friendly protective screens that now surround the computers.
The library staff is also preparing for their summer reading programs for youth and adults, and readying the auditorium and reading rooms for conferences, speakers, and events that the library already has slated for the summer and fall.
“We’re just wearing lots of hats,” Jefferies said. “I don’t think we’re doing anything different from other libraries. I think libraries in general have expanded the ways that they reach their communities.”
To be expected in the fall, the community can look for the opening of the ‘Library of Things,’ a genealogy conference in the fall, and Storytime in the park.
For more information, call the library at 503-397-4544 and leave a message or email at shpl@ci.st-helens.or.us.
