13 Nights on the River, the St. Helens annual waterfront music festival, is returning after having been initially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first concert was July 2. The event series will continue Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the Columbia View Park amphitheater through September. The next concert will feature Funktown PDX on Thursday, July 9.
However, the event looks different this year than it has in years past.
Due to Governor Kate Brown’s Phase 2 guidelines, events at venues can have up to 250 people gathered outside provided they follow certain guidelines, such as six feet of physical distancing between people.
In light of those measures, this year’s event, which used to be free, now requires one ticket per customer.
“I know there’s mixed emotions out there in the community about this, and it was the only way we could actually go about having concerts,” St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said at a recent city council work session.
General admission for one person is $7 per concert. Attendees can also purchase season passes; a one-person season pass for $50, a four-person season pass at $300 or a two-person season pass for $150.00. Tickets can be purchased online now for any concerts throughout the series at https://tinyurl.com/y9a2sexy. The online purchasing site charges an additional processing fee.
Several hundred people have already bought tickets for the different concert events, according to city events coordinator Tina Curry.
If there are not 200 tickets sold online, there will be tickets available on site, according to Curry. If any concert sells out of tickets, it will be posted on the 13 Nights on the River Facebook page, Curry said.
The reason for the ticket pricing is to make up for the fact that 13 Nights could not get an event license to serve alcohol this year, according to information posted on the 13 Nights on the River Facebook page.
The page states that the event relies on liquor sales, vendor fees, sponsorship dollars and donations in order to keep the event free.
This year, attendees are welcome to bring their own alcoholic beverages and food. There will be food vendors on site as well.
The event will be a fenced-in event on the waterfront at Columbia View Park, a fact that hasn’t changed in recent years, according to Curry. Food will be sold outside the fenced area so that passersby can buy food without having to purchase a 13 Nights ticket. Alcohol will be allowed anywhere within the fenced area, according to Curry.
