Delinquent Taxpayer List

 Courtesy

The Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) will publish a list of delinquent taxpayers on the department’s website.

The list is scheduled to be published July 14.

DOR will post the names of people and businesses who owe at least $50,000 in unpaid taxes to the state. Taxpayers can avoid appearing on the list by paying their balance in full or making payment arrangements. Affected taxpayers will begin receiving notifications during the week of May 22 and will have nearly eight weeks to resolve their status to avoid being on the list.

