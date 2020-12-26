Traveling with your pet can be challenging and, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers, it can often be dangerous.
"Many dog owners let their dog run loose in an open truck bed, not thinking about the dangers," Landers said in a release. "No matter how well-trained or coordinated you think your dog is, he or she can still fall or jump out of the back of a truck."
Oregon law requires a dog to be protected by a carrier or other restraint if transported on the external part of a vehicle on a highway.
Landers said a carrier or cage is most ideal, but if you use a leash or lead, make sure it is of a length that doesn’t allow the dog to go over the side. A two-point restraint works best to ensure the animal can’t jump or be thrown in the event of a sudden stop or collision.
"If your pet travels inside the vehicle with you," Landers said, "remember that driving with any live animal on your lap presents a distraction and puts the pet, the driver, other passengers, and other drivers at significant risk for a collision. A collision that would otherwise be preventable."
There are numerous pet-specific vehicle restraints that work with your existing seatbelts and can be purchased either online or in pet stores.
For more information visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net
