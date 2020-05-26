The Unipiper, a Portland unicyclist, played 'Pomp and Circumstance' and emitted flames while riding through the streets of Scappoose on Sunday, May 24, to honor Scappoose High School graduates.
According to the PDX People website, Brian Kidd demonstrates fantastic abilities to play the bagpipes, dressed as Darth Vader, while riding a unicycle.
