Authorities have released details of a rescue along the Columbia River later Monday night, June 27.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue received a mutual aid request for Fire Boat 24 from Columbia River Fire and Rescue at 10:20 p.m.Monday, June 27.
Engine 23, Battalion Chief 21, and Fire Boat 24 were dispatched to River Mile 87 on the Columbia River, to assist with a report of a marine event with a person in the water.
Two uninjured subjects, wearing life jackets, had popped their inner tubes and were in the water, according to the reports, according to a release from Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.
Engine 23 and Battalion Chief 21 convened at Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue’s Ridgefield Marina boathouse and three personnel, two boat operators, and one rescue swimmer, departed toward the dispatched location in Fire Boat 24.
Fire Boat 24 arrived at 10:41 p.m. to find two adults, one male, one female, in the water. Both adults were wearing life jackets, were uninjured, and were clinging to a wood piling in the middle of the river - just inside the Multnomah Channel.
Multiple land-based Columbia County response units had made visual contact with the individuals and were providing scene lighting for Fire Boat 24.
Fire Boat 24 accessed the subjects via the bow and assisted them aboard, without incident. A second pass was made to recover several personal belongings and the popped inner tubes.
Once both subjects were secured onboard, Columbia County Command advised there was an awaiting paramedic response unit at the St. Helens marina. Fire Boat 24 transported the individuals to the awaiting Columbia River Fire and Rescue unit, then returned in service at 11:22 p.m.
According to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue the incident, while emergent, could have had a dire outcome had both adults not elected to wear the proper personal floatation device / life jackets.
"Please ensure you and anybody you are responsible for are wearing the proper personal flotation device(s) while enjoying water activities," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.