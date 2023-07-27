The music plays on during the City of St. Helens 13 Nights concerts, each Thursday evening along the riverfront.
Local favorite dance band Hit Machine performed at the site of the WAUNA Credit Union stage in Columbia View Park Thursday, July 20, marking the eighth concert in the series.
The stage was demolished inn early June and a new stage is scheduled to be constructed later this year as part of phase one of the St. Helens Riverwalk Project.
The first phase of work will include the expansion of Columbia View Park, construction of approximately 300 feet of riverwalk with a viewing overlook of the Columbia River and pedestrian seating, a new amphitheater stage, and a new playground.
There are only six concerts left. Don’t miss any chances to rock with the city in one of its most beautiful spots, along the Columbia River!
