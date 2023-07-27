13 Nights

Dance band Hit Machine provided the muisc as concert goers dance at the site of the WAUNA Credit Union stage in Columbia View Park Thursday, July 20.

The music plays on during the City of St. Helens 13 Nights concerts, each Thursday evening along the riverfront.

Local favorite dance band Hit Machine performed at the site of the WAUNA Credit Union stage in Columbia View Park Thursday, July 20, marking the eighth concert in the series.

The stage was demolished inn early June and a new stage is scheduled to be constructed later this year as part of phase one of the St. Helens Riverwalk Project.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.