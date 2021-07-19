The next St. Helens Riverwalk Project meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The meeting was originally scheduled to take place during the St. Helens City Council’s July 21 work session as a virtual meeting and has been changed to accommodate the Council’s transition back to in-person meetings.
The August 4 Riverwalk Project meeting will take place in-person at 6 p.m. to accommodate community members who work during the day. This meeting will provide an opportunity to review the preliminary design for the Riverwalk and Columbia View Park stage. Anyone who cannot attend the meeting on August 4 can watch a recording of the meeting after it is posted to the City’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/meetings.
Packet materials will be uploaded to the Riverwalk Project’s website by August 4 at www.sthelensoregon.gov/waterfront/page/riverwalk-project.
The St. Helens Riverwalk Project was launched in March 2021as a two-phased project to design public access along the Columbia River from Columbia View Park to Plymouth Street and Nob Hill Nature Park, approximately one-half mile in length.
Phase 1 includes a complete design and construction of approximately 300 feet of public riverwalk and a new amphitheater stage, replacing the existing gazebo, in Columbia View Park. Phase 2 will complete preliminary design of the riverwalk, creating a design which extends the completed portion of Phase 1’s work to Plymouth Street. This design will be coordinated with the Road and Utility Extension Project which will extend South 1st and Strand Streets into the former Veneer Property.
For more information, contact St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King at cking@sthelensoregon.gov.
