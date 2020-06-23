Sections of NW Cornelius Pass Road will be closed at night on two weekends to accommodate moves of very large industrial loads traveling from the port of Longview, WA to Intel’s campus in Hillsboro.
The moving vehicles are 189-feet long and 22-feet wide, requiring the two-lane road to be closed during the moves.
Multnomah County maintains the section of NW Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and the Washington County line. Washington County has jurisdiction for the road’s southern section.
June 26-27 and July 10-11:
● In Multnomah County, NW Cornelius Pass Road will be closed at times between Highway 30 and NW Germantown Road at night from 9 pm on Friday until as late as 4 am Monday. The road will be open during the day.
● The road will be closed to traffic during the moves. The closed section will be phased, but will extend from Highway 30 to the Washington County line.
● Through traffic can avoid delays by using the detour of Highway 30 south to I-405 south to Highway 26 west.
● The megaloads will pull off the road periodically to let traffic pass, but drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes during the moves.
For information about Multnomah County roads, visit www.multco.us/roads or follow us on Twitter @multcoroads.
