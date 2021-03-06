State and local transportation officials have scheduled a significant safety improvement project to begin at Bennett and Millard Roads along Highway 30 the week of March 8.
The Highway 30 Millard and Bennett Roads Safety Project will make changes to both intersections to reduce the number of serious crashes, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The project is a collaborative effort between the ODOT, Columbia County and the local communities to make this section of road safer.
What the project is designed to accomplish
- Increase the turning radius of the right turn lane from U.S. 30 to Bennett Road by widening and restriping the roadway near the intersection
- Restrict left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road by creating a median
- Add a traffic signal at U.S. 30 and Millard Road and widening Millard to provide access to U.S. 30 that will relieve traffic pressure
- Upgrade the rail crossings at both Bennett and Millard Roads
This section of U.S. 30 was once part of a safety corridor that was designated in 2010 but decommissioned in 2014 because of a reduced number of serious crashes. The safety corridor designation also enabled ODOT and the local community to engineer a solution to safety concerns with turning issues at the intersections. This $7.5 million project addresses those concerns, according to ODOT.
During construction, travelers can expect some delays and lane closures. However, U.S. 30 traffic will not be detoured.
Construction is expected to be completed by October 1.
