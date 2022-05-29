Multnomah County public works is encouragement visitors to practice patience and expect delays for summer road work at Sauvie Island.
The island, southeast of Columbia County, is a popular destination during the summer.
A culvert repair project on the island’s N.W. Reeder Road, near the Reeder Beach RV Park and Country Store, is expected to create traffic delays this summer when it gets busier on the island.
The road repairs are timed to protect wildlife, according to a release from Multnomah County.
The portion of Reeder Road is reduced to one lane for work on an overpass spanning two culverts. To manage the new traffic flow, crews have installed a temporary stoplight.
Earlier this year two culverts under the road partially collapsed. Multnomah County made initial repairs to the sinkhole in January and February.
Follow-up work to continue the temporary repairs has to wait until mid-July, because of what’s called an in-water work window. That’s a timetable set by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife that spells out when crews are allowed to work in Oregon waterways and not disrupt fish and wildlife.
Once work starts this summer, and those temporary repairs are completed, crews can reopen Reeder Road to two lanes. Multnomah County will provide updates on that timeline. The full repairs should be made sometime in 2023.
