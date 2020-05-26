Travelers should expect delays on NW Cornelius Pass Road between NW Skyline Boulevard and Highway 30 today until 4 p.m.
According to a release from Multnomah County, the road will be down to one lane at two locations where a contractor is collecting pavement core samples.
Flaggers will direct two-way traffic on a single open lane during the work.
