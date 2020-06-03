Watch for paving crews along Gable Road just east of Highway 30 in St. Helens on Wednesday and Thursday, June 3 and 4.
Expect delays during the work period and yield to flaggers and other workers at the site.
Crews have been working over the past few months in upgrading Gable Road to provide additional safety for pedestrians and motorists.
See the attached story for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.