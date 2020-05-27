A highway construction project that includes the paving of sections of Oregon Highway 47 and Highway 202 in Clatsop and Columbia counties will cause some travel delays beginning Monday, June 1.
The project also includes the grinding out of the old pavement and guardrail replacement. It will cover OR 202 and OR 47 from milepost 39 at Birkenfeld to milepost 52 in the Mist-Natal area. OR 202 and OR 47 come together at Mist so this is a contiguous project and the mileposts carry in sequence from one highway to the other, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation's Lou Torres.
There will be intermittent daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with flaggers controlling two-way traffic. The project will take up to two weeks to complete.
Variable message signs have been in place at key locations to notify area travelers of the upcoming work.
"They are mobile and can be positioned anywhere on the side of the road and we can program a variety of messages," Torres said.
For updates on this and other ODOT projects across the state, visit TripCheck.com, or call 511.
