Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed the Bank of the West in St. Helens on Tuesday afternoon, and the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) is seeking the public's help identifying him.
Around 4:27 p.m. on July 30, an unidentified man approached a bank teller with a note demanding money. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money prior to officers' arrival, but the SHPD said there was no weapon reportedly used during the crime.
The suspect is a light-skinned male, approximately 6", in his mid-30s. He has black hair and light facial hair, and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, sunglasses, and a desert camouflage baseball hat.
He was last seen fleeing on foot southwest toward the Legacy Clinic, located at 475 S Columbia River Hwy. The Oregon State Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies assisted with a search of the area, and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office conducted a K-9 track, but they were unable to locate the suspect.
Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspect should contact the SHPD at 503-397-1521.
"Do not approach the suspect," an SHPD press release stated. "Although no weapon was used during the robbery, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.