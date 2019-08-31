You’ll have a chance to catch a film soon that reflects what logging was like in the 1800s in and around Rainier.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum will host a showing of “God’s Country and the Woman.” Officials said the film allows watchers to “learn about the Simon Benson cigar rafts, what logging was like in the late 1800’s in and around Rainier, and how it progressed to what it is today.”
The movie will reportedly show scenes from the Clark and Wilson mill in Prescott, and the first scene of the move shows a giant tree being felled while Spirit Lake and Mt. St. Helens looms in the background.
Admission is free, and the film will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, located on the second floor of the Rainier City Hall at 106 West B Street. There will be presentations about cigar rafts and the early history of local mills and logging operations in Rainier and surrounding areas held upstairs at 11:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m. ,12:30 p.m., and 3:15 p.m.
“There will be a lot of history being shared,” Museum President Kay Heflin said. “Our museum has tripled in size since we opened two years ago. I have some interesting pictures of the Simon Benson log rafts that will be a part of my presentation.”
