One person had to be cut out of a vehicle following a single vehicle rollover crash along Meissner Road in rural Columbia County.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR), heavy extrication was needed to remove the trapped person out of the damaged vehicle.
The patient was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the April 8 crash and the patient's identity were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.