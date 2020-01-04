Fire crews have cleared a rollover motor vehicle crash on Highway 30 near Jones road in Rainier.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, the vehicle was found Friday 50 feet off the roadway and 18 feet over the embankment.
A chief, engine, rescue and medic from CRFR attended to the two patients at the scene of the crash. One of the patients was transported by a medic from Scappoose.
After the patients were taken care of by the crews, the rescue and engine crews mitigated any hazardous materials from entering the wetland area.
The cause of the crash and the identity of those involved have not been released.
