Congratulations to Kerry Noel, RSVP’s Volunteer of the Month for February.
Kerry has been volunteering at Turning Point Food Bank in Clatskanie for almost 3 years. Executive Directive for Turning Point Kelly Miller told Kerry, “We could not do what we do without your help. I appreciate you!”
Kerry volunteers every other Wednesday, and each Monday, according to Miller. “He comes in for the food truck, and whenever we need him. He’s the one that will deliver food boxes when they can’t come in.” According to Joan Blennerhassett, who volunteers with Kerry, “He goes over and above.”
In response to the praise, Kerry said, “I help people, but it helps me stay grounded.”
Kerry is also a veteran. My Fair Lady Princesses Renee Swartz and Rosemary Scandale presented him with a handmade valentine and some candy to thank his for his service. Kerry was a mechanic in the Air Force and served in Thailand.
Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a nonprofit senior support organization located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. To reach the office, call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp.
