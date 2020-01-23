InRoads Credit Union kicked off National Rubber Ducky Day on January 13 with a fundraiser that has quacked all expectations.
In an effort to raise money for the Amani Center, Columbia County’s child abuse assessment program, the credit union gave away free rubber duckies with any donation to the charity. In just one week, $1,561 has been raised.
“When we heard about the fundraiser and the huge response, we were thrilled,” Amani Center Fundraising and Outreach Coordinator Beth Pulito said. “I went over and picked out a duck for each of my boys. This was an adorable way to raise money for the Amani Center and we are grateful to InRoads Credit Union and everyone who participated.”
Dozens of different ducky designs were available during the campaign. Favorites included the ducky wearing camo, unicorn ducky, super-hero ducky, cow ducky, bumble bee ducky, and the ducky Statue of Liberty.
Amani Center (amanicenter.org) is a Columbia County Child Abuse Assessment Program striving to minimize trauma to child abuse victims through professional medical diagnosis and treatment in a secure and child-friendly environment with the goal of preventing child abuse in all forms.
InRoads Credit Union (inroadscu.org) is proud to be an inviting, not-for-profit, community-focused, member-owned financial cooperative that’s open anyone who lives, works, attends school, volunteers, or worships in Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.
Membership is also available to those with immediate family who are existing InRoads members, including a spouse, child, stepchild, grandchild, parent, stepparent, grandparent, or sibling.
(0) comments
