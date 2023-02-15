The Oregon Court of Appeals has invalidated a Columbia County ordinance that claims to nullify state and federal gun safety laws within the county.

Court Ruling

The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) had argued that the county ordinance violates state law and is invalid.

The ordinance was adopted by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in March of 2021. It had been preceded by two similar voter-enacted measures. After adopting the 2021 ordinance, the county brought a legal proceeding asking the courts to determine whether the ordinance is valid.

The county brought a legal proceeding asking the courts to determine whether the ordinance is valid.

