Beginning last Saturday a small but heartfelt Thank You to Veterans Past, Present and Future began to appear at Veteran's Parks all over Columbia County.
The Hometown Heroes of Columbia County found this way to not only thank but to also honor all those who have signed a contract with the American people to defend our country and our unique way of life from all enemies foreign and domestic.
Whether serving at home or on foreign soil these patriots have been, and are, willing to give their all for our greater good. Fewer than 1% of of our population have agreed to put their life on the line so that the other 99% can enjoy doing what we do.
For around 250 years our service men and women sacrifice so the rest don't have to. Our Thank You message extends to those who, at some time in the future, will don the uniform and sign that contract. God Bless All Veterans and God Bless America.
Doug Walker
Representing Hometown Heroes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.