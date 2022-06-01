The St. Helens City Council is taking a close look at policing and security at Sand Island, a small strip of land in the Columbia River just east of the city's Riverfront District.
City Administrator John Walsh was scheduled to discuss the policing and security during the Wednesday, June 1 regular city council public work session.
The Chronicle submitted the following questions to Walsh prior to the council session. We asked what are the issues, why is enforcement necessary and who are/would be the enforcers? What current enforcement is used and what enforcement options might the city consider?
In an email, Walsh said the city is addressing the fact that it does not have the marine infrastructure or training to respond to Sand Island if there is a call for assistance.
"Sand Island is becoming a more popular destination, and people who visit the island need to be assured that they are just as safe on the island as they are in our city," Walsh said. "The city is looking to address enforcement through a number of avenues, both with a camp host on the island and a harbor master program to proactively address nuisance situations."
Walsh said the city also is exploring partnerships between the St. Helens Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to respond to the island in the event of an emergency.
There is currently a camp host on the island to address nuisance issues.
Sand Island is becoming a focal point for the City of St. Helens as it enhances tourism efforts. Most recently, the city submitted a down payment for a 30-passenger water taxi at a cost of approximately $250,000.
The water taxi would shuttle people and supplies between the city and Sand Island. The island also has been used as the launch point for the annual Fourth of July fireworks.
In an effort to enhance waterfront tourism, the City of St. Helens will spend approximately …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.