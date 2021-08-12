The first-ever Sand Island Sandcastle Competition comes to Sand Island August 13-15.
Award-winning sandcastle carvers will be showcasing their creations. The carvings will be completed on Friday, August 13. Watch their progress as they create the sand art pieces. On Saturday and Sunday, all carvings will be available for public viewing. Other activities include sand carving classes and competitions; scavenger hunts on Sand Island; and more.
In the following conversation with St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King, The Chronicle finds out more about Sand Island and the city’s efforts to use the small area just off the city’s Old Town District as a tourist attraction.
The Chronicle: What is the history of Sand Island, when was it created and why and what are the island’s dimensions?
Crystal King: The island varies in size, but it is approximately 32 acres. Over the years, the island has served as a disposal site for Columbia River dredging spoils.
The Chronicle: At this point, what public amenities are available on Sand Island and what new future amenities are planned?
King: Sand Island is developed with a public marine park which is partially owned by the City of St. Helens (about 20 acres) and partially owned by the Oregon Department of State Lands. Currently amenities include public docks, three public restrooms, approximately 74 single and group campsites available by reservation, horseshoe, volleyball, and cornhole areas, and day use areas for picnicking.
In April 2019, the city entered into a ground lease agreement with St. Helens Sand Island Campground, LLC to manage, operate, and maintain the city-owned portion of Sand Island, including rehabilitating and utilizing existing improvements on the island and installing and maintaining picnic tables, fire rings, and tent pads at each campsite. They recently received approval through the St. Helens Planning Department to construct two picnic shelters and six cabins on the island. They are now in the process of receiving approval for these structures through the city’s building department.
The Chronicle: What does the city believe is the value of this island is in terms of attracting tourists and new business opportunities for St. Helens and how is the city attempting to market Sand Island?
King: Sand Island offers unique motorized and non-motorized access to recreation and camping opportunities in the middle of the Columbia River. The island is near Next Adventure’s Scappoose Bay Paddling Center, the Scappoose Bay Marina, and the St. Helens Riverfront District. With shuttle service now available as well, Sand Island is an easy way for families, kayakers, and boaters to enjoy the Columbia River on a stretch of the river that is less crowded than the Portland metro area.
The city contracts with St. Helens Sand Island Campground, LLC to manage the campground and market the amenities on the island.
The Chronicle: What other events does the city believe would fit at Sand Island and why?
King: Apart from the upcoming sandcastle weekend, the city does not have specific future events planned for Sand Island. The city will continue to consider event proposals that would be a good fit for the island and draw visitors to our Riverfront District.
Event details and ticket information for the Sand Island Sandcastle Competition may be found online at https://discovercolumbiacounty.com/events/1st-annual-sand-island-campground-sand-castle-competition-august-14-15-2020/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.