The Scappoose Drainage Improvement Company (SDIC) has been awarded an Economic Development Grant for $7,500 from the Columbia River PUD (CRPUD) to help SDIC recertify its levee according to Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements.
The levee is approximately 10 miles long and serves approximately 900 landowners across 6,100 acres. Some of the businesses that reside within the district include Means Nursery, Cascades Tissue Group, Michael Curry Design, and many others.
Recertifying the levee prevents the land inside of it from being remapped into a flood zone. If it were deemed a flood zone, flood insurance rates would become excessive and create a financial hardship for the local businesses and property owners. The amount a business's insurance rates would increase varies depending on its location inside the flood zone.
"It can be up to five times (higher)," SDIC Board Member Gary Wheeler said. "The minimum we've seen is two and a half times. It's a huge impact. It also has an impact on development. It would pretty much prohibit development if we don't get recertified. The flood insurance is huge."
Recertification of the levee would allow homeowners, businesses, and farmers to have a secure future, according to a release from the Columbia River PUD.
CRPUD's Economic Development Grant is designed to promote investment in long-term economic development and growth of business and industry within the CRPUD service area for the benefit of the local community and CRPUD customers. It is available to nonprofit corporations for projects meeting certain considerations and requirements.
This is the second Economic Development Grant awarded by CRPUD in 2020. Learn more about the grant program at crpud.net/grant.
The PUD's Board of Directors approved the grant request during their May 19 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.