Thick, black smoke from a fire could be seen from areas surrounding the Scappoose Airpark Thursday morning, July 29.
According to Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Pricher, the blaze was triggered by sparks from a grinding operation in the 3400 block of Honeyman Road.
"I could see the black smoke from the middle of town as I was being dispatched to the fire," Pricher told The Chronicle.
The sparks rekindled an old burn pile and that fire spread to several piles of tires.
"The tires are what caused the thick black smoke," Pricher said."We advised the Scappoose Airpark tower to alert incoming flights that the smoke was affecting aircraft approaches to the field."
Fire crews from Scappoose, Columbia River Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry arrived at the scene to put out the flames.
"We had the fire under control in about 10 minutes," Pricher said, "but it took a considerable amount of time to break a part all the tires and extinguish any fire in the tires."
There were no injuries in the fire incident. Pricher classified the fire as accidental.
He is urging anyone working outdoors with equipment to be cautious and aware of the region's high fire danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.