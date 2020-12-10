On Thursday, Dec. 10, at 5:58 a.m. Scappoose Fire District was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Eagle Road.
The occupants of the home were alerted by what they described as a doorbell. An occupant in the residence then found smoke in the bathroom and immediately called 911 for assistance.
The occupants of the residence then evacuated the structure and waited for fire crews to arrive. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof vents. A fire was located in the crawl space under the structure. The fire also extended to some interior void spaces inside the residence.
Crews worked for several hours finding and extinguishing hot spots in hidden areas of the walls of the structure. While there was damage in the residence, the house was saved by the exceptional work of those on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The incident response included one chief officers, seven firefighters, two engines, one rescue, one water tender.
Due to manpower shortages, Scappoose requested and received an engine from Columbia River Fire & Rescue to help us. Columbia River PUD also esponded to secure the utility.
