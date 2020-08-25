Installation of a new sewer line along Columbia Avenue from Miller Road west to Bird Street is underway this week in Scappoose.
The public is being asked to be aware of construction activities at all times. This includes and is not limited to pipe crew members, flaggers, company vehicles, and large equipment, including dump trucks with trailers.
The public is asked to obey all construction signing, especially detour routes and flagger directions.
