Post 1440 Veterans of Foreign (VFW) and Auxiliary presented annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen Awards for 2021 at the St. Helens Elks Lodge December 13.
The Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen Essay scholarship programs are facilitated by local VFWs’ nationwide. This essay competition is an opportunity for students to convey their feelings and views on given patriotic themes. The Voice of Democracy Theme for 2021 was “America: Where Do We Go From Here”? With Patriot’s Pen theme being, “How Can I Be a Good American?”
Presenting this year’s awards were, David Nelsen, Quartermaster Post 1440 and is Chairman for the scholarship program, also presenting awards, Sherry Belden, Auxiliary Treasurer.
This year’s recipients are Gresham’s Sam Barlow High School, freshman, Joshua David Nonamaker awarded, In recognition of excellence in the “Voice of Democracy” Audio Essay Competition.
St. Helens Middle School 6th grade student, Brooke Van Arsdall and Home School 7th grade student, Olivia M. Fantus both awarded, In recognition of excellence in the “Patriot’s Pen” Youth Essay Competition.
Post 1440 VFW and Auxiliary each provided a $250 scholarship to award recipients. Joshua and Brooke read their impressive essays leaving no doubt to the depth of thought and passion of their words expressing the costs of our freedoms, insight of past, present, and future of what it means to be an American. Olivia was not able to attend presentation of scholarships.
For decades, the VFW and Auxiliary have understood our youth of today will be our leaders of tomorrow. The VFWs and Auxiliaries are remaining dedicated to establishing programs designed for youth, communities, educators, and much more.
Contact David Nelsen, Quartermaster Post 1440 for scholarship information 503-438-0359 and to learn more about VFW and Auxiliary programs, grants, scholarships go to their website www.vfw.org
