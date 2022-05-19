InRoads Credit Union has awarded five $1,000 scholarships to Scappoose High School seniors heading off to college in the fall of 2022.
Winners included Jaedyn Maller who plans to study radiology at Oregon Institute of Technology, Kaitlin Dahla who is choosing between biology or kinesiology, Karlynn Kenny who plans to study engineering, Jax Ekstrom who will be off to University of Arizona this fall to study nursing, and Makenzie Hoag who will also be studying to become a nurse.
The winners were chosen as part of the InRoads Digital College Scholarship that asks entrants to answer the question “why do credit unions appeal to your generation” digitally. Specifically, those who entered did so via TikTok videos, social media memes, or a short video.
“This isn’t an ordinary college scholarship,” InRoads President/CEO Brooke Van Vlett said. “We look beyond academics and athletics to support those students who think differently and are poised to offer something new to the world. We’re so pleased to award scholarships to these deserving young adults. We wish them the best as they head off to college in the fall.”
Winning submissions can be seen at facebook.com/InRoadsCU. Learn more about the InRoads Digital College Scholarship at inroadscu.org/scholarship.
