The St. Helens Lions Cub is affiliated with Lions Club International, which is the largest service organization in the world. Our club focus is providing sight and hearing support for those in need in our local community. We also support other important causes both locally and internationally.
We are proud to announce that we have awarded two $1,000 college scholarships to St. Helens High School graduates.
Our first recipient is Nicole Kirsch, a 1997 graduate of St. Helens High School. She worked nineteen years for Coca-Cola before changing her career path. Nicole is currently enrolled at Portland Community College studying hydro-geology and plans to pursue her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Portland State University.
Sidney Allen, a 2018 graduate of St. Helens High School, is the second recipient. She attended Concordia Lutheran St. Paul, Minnesota at their Beaverton satellite campus. There she was able to combine in-person classes, clinicals, labs and simulation classes with online hybrid classes to navigate pursuing a degree during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sidney will soon be taking her board exams to be a qualified Registered Nurse. She wants to work as a pediatric nurse, but is excited about being able to contribute to society as a Registered Nurse.
Congratulations to both recipients!
For more information about the St. Helens Lions Club or the club scholarship, contact the Scholarship Chairperson Mike McCoy, email golflion@live.com .
