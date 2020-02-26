A decision to trigger a multi million dollar renovation at St. Helens High School is expected during the regular district board meeting tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The St. Helens School Board has schedule the meeting to to determine the amount of a bond measure to be placed on the May 2020 ballot.
Since last spring, the St. Helens School District has conducted a number of meetings and out reach efforts to engaged the community in discussion, asking if St. Helens High School should be modernized and if so, what should that modernization look like?
During a work session earlier this month, the school board discussed what they heard from the community about the need for modernization of St. Helens High School.
District officials have said it has become very clear that the community wants improvements to be done at the high school, but just what and how much are in question.
Original plan
Originally, district officials drafted plans to completely modernize St. Helens High School, which included the demolition of Building A, with the cost estimated at $65 million. During the public meetings and outreach, there was concerned raised about the cost of the project.
Based on the feedback, the board worked with an architect and in January held a bond development fine-tuning project which showed modernization was still possible with reduced scope after cutting $10-$15 million from the original bond proposal.
During the work session distinct officials said they have learned a lot from the 2016 bond, which allowed the district to replace outdated schools by building two new schools. The officials said students and staff at Plymouth High School and St. Helens Middle School now have state of the art learning centers.
“Staying within our budget was a high priority for us and doing so while other districts ran over budget is something the school board can be proud of doing,” Superintendent Scot Stockwell said. “Our goal was to demonstrate that we can provide quality school buildings without cost overruns and I think that is something we’ve shown.”
St. Helens High School Bond Updates and Improvement Priorities
Security and Health Safety
- Create enclosed connections between buildings with a secured vestibule at the entry
- Install new cameras and reduce the number of unmonitored entrances
- Replace outdated or failing fire safety systems
Update and Repair Aging Buildings
- Upgrade windows and insulation
- Repair or replace aging, inefficient heating and cooling systems
- Replace a 30 plus year roof
- Improve air quality and daylighting
Modernize High School Career and Vocational Trainings Labs
- Expand and upgrade facility and systems to 21st century standards
- Add a Medical Career Technology pathway
- Increase offerings to better align with OMIC and PCC Programs
- Improve and expand the current Career and Technical Education spaces
Replace and Upgrade Classrooms and Learning Spaces
- Completely replace Building A classrooms with a new wing connecting to the rest of the building
- Convert unusable space in Building B to instructional space by better utilizing classroom configurations
- Redesign and add classrooms to accommodate growth and meet the needs of today’s 21st century students
- Increase access for all students to the latest technologies
Athletics and Auditorium
- Expand seating in the gym and upgrade the locker rooms
- Improve and update all playing fields
- Replace seating and reconfigure auditorium to current standards
The St. Helens School Board meets at 6:30 at the school district headquarters, 474 N 16th St. in St. Helens.
