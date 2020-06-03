In reaction to the national, state and local protests surrounding racial unrest in the United States, the St. Helens School District Superintendent and several district administrators and school principals have sent a letter to area students and families.
In the letter, the group makes a commitment.
"Although we do not condone the violence that has erupted out of peaceful protests, now is a time for action rather than words," the letter states. "Teaching about diversity is one thing, but teaching how to have a voice against discrimination and take action is another. We are committed to doing both and encourage families to join us in this commitment."
Read the full letter below.
Dear St. Helens Students and Families,
We are saddened by the string of racist events over the past few months and stand vehemently opposed to these heinous acts. The shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black jogger in Georgia; the false police statement made about Christian Cooper, a bird watcher in Central Park; and now the death of George Floyd, an unarmed handcuffed black man, are unthinkable and intolerable.
These crimes have a profound impact on all of us, but in particular our black students, staff and families are hurting in the wake of this ongoing intolerance.
Now more than ever we need to reach out to our black families and wrap our arms around them in love so that they know they are not alone. Although we do not condone the violence that has erupted out of peaceful protests, now is a time for action rather than words. Teaching about diversity is one thing, but teaching how to have a voice against discrimination and take action is another. We are committed to doing both and encourage families to join us in this commitment.
The St. Helens School District is all too familiar with the harm that comes from ignorance and we know that the few do not represent the whole. Regardless, we need all families to know we are with them. We have made some important steps, yet we have a long way to go as does the rest of the nation. Our black students’ voices and lives matter. We are committed to continuing to create space and opportunities to hear our students and families whose voices have suffered marginalization. We know there is much work to do and we commit ourselves to this work unequivocally and wholeheartedly.
The St. Helens School District recognizes diversity as a core value. We strongly believe that understanding and embracing each other’s differences is the first step in building a stronger community.
The St. Helens School District Leadership Team Stands together alongside our black families and the rest of our community against racism.
Sincerely,
Scot Stockwell, Superintendent
Lori Thompson, Student Services Director
Jen Nelson, Student Services Coordinator
Martine Barnett, Early Childhood Coordinator
Lisa Tyler, Principal McBride Elementary
Dustin Salisbury, Principal Lewis and Clark Elementary
Jennifer Vanderschuere, Principal Columbia City Elementary
Cris Gwilliam, Principal St. Helens Middle School
Mark Janke, Assistant Principal St. Helens Middle School
Katy Wagner, Principal St. Helens High School
Ron Hernley, Assistant Principal St. Helens High School
Darcy Soto, Assistant Principal St. Helens High School
Colleen Grogan, Plymouth High School Coordinator
Resources for Families:
- Resources for Talking With Kids About Race, Racism, and Racialized Violence - Center for Racial Justice in Education
https://centerracialjustice.org/resources/resources-for-talking-about-race-racism-and-racialized-violence-with-kids
- Resources for Your Anti-Racist Practice - YWCA Minneapolis
https://www.ywcampls.org/all-our-voices-blog/resources-for-your-antiracist-practice/
- Helping Kids Cope With Tragedy - Spark & Stitch Institute
https://sparkandstitchinstitute.com/helping-kids-cope-with-tragedy
- How to Talk to Kids About Race and Disrupt Racism - The Conscious Kid
https://www.patreon.com/theconsciouskid
- Traumatic Experiences - Sesame Street Workshop in Communities (For younger students)
https://sesamestreetincommunities.org/topics/traumatic-experiences/
Estimadas familias y estudiantes de St. Helens,
Nos entristece la serie de eventos racistas que han sucedido sobre los últimos meses y quedamos vehemente en contra de estos actos atroces. El tiroteo fatal de Ahmaud Arbery, un corredor desarmado en Georgia; la declaración falsa hecha sobre Chris Cooper, un observador de aves en Central Park; y ahora la muerte de George Floyd, un hombre esposado y desarmado, son impensables e intolerables. Estos crímenes tienen un impacto profundo para todos, pero en particular, nuestros estudiantes, personal, y familias negras están sintiendo el dolor tras esta intolerancia contínua.
Ahora más que nunca necesitamos conectar con nuestras familias negras y envolverlas de amor para que sepan que no están solas. Aunque no aprobamos la violencia que ha brotado de las protestas pacíficas, ahora es el momento para la acción más que las palabras. Enseñar sobre la diversidad es una cosa, pero otra cosa es enseñar a tener una voz en contra de la descriminación y tomar acción. Nos comprometemos a hacer ambos y a animar a nuestras familias a unirse con nosotros en este compromiso.
St. Helens School District ya tiene demasiada familiaridad con el daño que viene de la ignorancia y sabemos que unos pocos no representan a todos. Sin embargo, necesitamos que todas las familias sepan que los apoyamos. Hemos tomado unos pasos importantes en cuando a ello, pero aún tenemos un camino largo por andar, tanto como lo tiene el resto del país. Las voces y vidas de nuestros estudiantes sí importan. Estamos comprometidos en la continuación del trabajo de crear espacio y oportunidades para escuchar a nuestros estudiantes y familias cuyas voces han sufrido la marginalización. Sabemos que hay mucho trabajo por hacer y nos entregamos a este trabajo indiscutiblemente y con todo corazón.
St. Helens School District reconoce a la diversidad como un valor principal. Creemos firmemente que entender y aceptar nuestras diferencias es el primer paso para forjar una comunidad más fuerte.
El Equipo de Liderazgo de St. Helens School District se mantiene codo a codo con nuestras familias negras y con el resto de la comunidad en contra del racismo.
Sinceramente,
Scot Stockwell, Superintendent
Lori Thompson, Student Services Director
Jen Nelson, Student Services Coordinator
Martine Barnett, Early Childhood Coordinator
Lisa Tyler, Principal McBride Elementary
Dustin Salisbury, Principal Lewis and Clark Elementary
Jennifer Vanderschuere, Principal Columbia City Elementary
Cris Gwilliam, Principal St. Helens Middle School
Mark Janke, Assistant Principal St. Helens Middle School
Katy Wagner, Principal St. Helens High School
Ron Hernley, Assistant Principal St. Helens High School
Darcy Soto, Assistant Principal St. Helens High School
Colleen Grogan, Plymouth High School Coordinator
Recursos para familias:
- Recursos para hablar con los niños sobre la raza, el racismo, y la violencia racial - Center for Racial Justice in Education
https://centerracialjustice.org/resources/resources-for-talking-about-race-racism-and-racialized-violence-with-kids
- Recursos para la práctica anti-racista - YWCA Minneapolis
https://www.ywcampls.org/all-our-voices-blog/resources-for-your-antiracist-practice/
- Apoyando a niños a lidiar con la tragedia - Spark & Stitch Institute
https://sparkandstitchinstitute.com/helping-kids-cope-with-tragedy
- Cómo hablar con los niños sobre el racismo y cómo interrumpir el racismo - The Conscious Kid
https://www.patreon.com/theconsciouskid
- Experiencias traumáticas - Sesame Street Workshop in Communities (para estudiantes más pequeños)
https://sesamestreetincommunities.org/topics/traumatic-experiences/
