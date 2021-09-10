Three schools in the Scappoose School District were placed in lockout this morning. School officials say the lockout has since been lifted.
The school district posted the following message to parents on its Facebook and website pages.
"This message is to let you know that three of our schools, Otto Petersen, Grant Watts, and Scappoose High School, went briefly into a lockout situation for about 20 minutes this morning due to consultation with Scappoose Police Department.
"There was no immediate threat or danger to staff or students. Scappoose Police Department completed their investigation and lifted the lockout.
The safety, health, and welfare of students and staff is our highest priority. We hope the first week of school has gone well for you and your children.
Thank you,
Scappoose School District"
The Chronicle has reached out to Scappoose Police to seek additional details of the lockout. We'll post any new details with this story.
