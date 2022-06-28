Scappoose School Board will not prohibit licensees from carrying a concealed firearm on school grounds after reviewing its firearms policies.
On Monday, June 23, Scappoose School Board (SSB) discussed JCFJ - Weapons in the Schools and proposed policy KGBB: Firearms Prohibited following the first reading of the policies in May.
According to Superintendent Tim Porter, JCFJ allows (staff) to carry on campus “if they have a Concealed Carry License (CCL).”
“That policy has been revised because of Senate Bill (SB) 554,” he said.
SB 554, passed in 2021, authorizes local school boards to adopt an ordinance or policy limiting possession of firearms in public buildings by concealed handgun licensees.
“So that’s one part of it,” Porter said before the meeting. “The second part is KGBB, (which) would be if the board chose not to allow permit holders to carry on campus. There (is) a discussion on the agenda for tonight’s work session regarding that.”
Policy KGBB states that no person on school grounds may possess a firearm unless authorized by the board. The firearm must also be unloaded and stored inside a locked motor vehicle.
According to SB 544, if a local school district chooses to prohibit licensees from carrying firearms on campus, the district must adopt an official policy and post “appropriate” signage at entry points of all schools subject to the policy.
Critics of the bill and its requirements argue that armed intruders will be more inclined to commit violent acts on school grounds labeled as “Gun-Free” Zones.
“Gun-Free Zones, they’re free murder zones is what they are,” Oregon Firearms Federation Columbia County Coordinator Chris Brumbles told The Chronicle.
“These crazy people come in, and they start shooting people up (because) they know they’re going to have no resistance. I think it’s dangerous, and I think it’s going to put kids in danger.”
According to Porter, a staff member must meet certain conditions to carry a firearm on school property.
“(First) they let us know they are going to be carrying,” Porter said. “They need to be DPSST certified, and then we have to pay an additional premium of $1,500 per year per employee (who) wants to do that.”
At the Monday night meeting, the board members said they do not ask school district employees whether they are licensed to carry a firearm.
District protocols
The Chronicle asked Porter what protocol Scappoose School District would follow in response to an armed intruder on campus.
“We call it the ‘I Love U Guys’ protocol,” he responded. “It’s called the standard response protocol. And there are five different aspects to it. Hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate, or shelter depending on the situation.”
The “I Love U Guys” Foundation serves the lives of students, administrators, public safety experts, families, and first responders through the development and training of school and community safety and family reunification programs, according to the group’s website.
“Our programs have been implemented by over 30,000 schools, agencies, and organizations across the United States, Canada, and 11 other countries,” the website’s homepage states.
The Chronicle reached out to St. Helens High School Superintendent Scot Stockwell with questions about SHHS’s protocols for ensuring student safety on campus. We had not received a response at press time.
State directives
School officials across the country are reexamining school safety protocols following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.
Oregon Department of Education (ODE) Communications Director Marc Seigel said it is up to local school districts, not the ODE, whether they want to adopt policies prohibiting firearms on school grounds.
In 2021, ODE issued new guidelines for local school districts to maximize student safety.
“Families deserve to know our kids will be safe when we drop them off to learn. Every student should have access to an education that makes them feel safe, welcomed, and embraced by their peers and their community,” Seigel said. “Creating a positive school climate, centered around student mental health and well-being, is essential to that goal.”
The ODE website states that one tool utilized by local school districts is the SafeOregon Tip Line, developed by the Oregon Task Force on School Safety and administered by the Oregon State Police.
See a complete list of student safety resources on the ODE website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.